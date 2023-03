LAINEY WILSON TO PLAY BATTERY PARK

ONE OF THE HOTTEST UP AND COMING NAMES IN COUNTRY MUSIC WILL BE PERFORMING IN BATTERY PARK THIS SUMMER AT SIOUX CITY’S HARD ROCK HOTEL AND CASINO.

LAINEY WILSON, THE 2022 COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION’S FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR AND NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR WILL TAKE THE STAGE ON THURSDAY, AUGUST 10TH.

WILSON HAS EARNED THE ENTHUSIASM OF THE INDUSTRY. HAVING BEEN NAMED TO NEARLY EVERY ARTIST TO WATCH LIST,

THE LOUISIANA NATIVE LANDED HER FIRST NO. 1 WITH HER PLATINUM CERTIFIED ACM SONG OF THE YEAR “THINGS A MAN OUGHTA KNOW”.

TICKETS WILL GO ON SALE FRIDAY ONLINE AT HARDROCKCASINOSIOUXCITY.COM OR IN-PERSON AT THE ROCK SHOP.

ALL EVENTS IN BATTERY PARK ARE OPEN TO ALL AGES.