JACOBS LOOKING FORWARD TO RAGBRAI RIDE

A VETERAN RAGBRAI RIDER IS GEARING UP FOR THE 50TH YEAR OF THE GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA, WHICH STARTS IN SIOUX CITY LATER THIS SUMMER.

TIM JACOBS HAS BEEN RIDING A BIKE FOR DECADES, AND AT AGE 75 IS GOING TO PEDAL ON THE WEEKLONG JOURNEY FROM SIOUX CITY TO DAVENPORT:

JACOBS1 OC….. 7 DAY RIDE. :08

JACOBS, A FORMER SIOUX CITY COUNCILMAN AND VIETNAM VETERAN, SAYS THIS RIDE WILL ALSO BE A SPECIAL FAMILY AFFAIR FOR HIM:

JACOBS2 OC……ACROSS THE STATE. :13

AND JACOBS PLANS TO BRING A LITTLE BIT OF SIOUX CITY WITH HIM TO DAVENPORT ON HIS RIDE:

JACOBS3 OC……SIOUX CITY IOWA. :14

JACOBS HAS SERVED ON LOCAL RAGBRAI COMMITTEES FOUR PREVIOUS TIMES. HE AND HIS WIFE VIKKI ARE VOLUNTEERING AGAIN TO HELP ON THIS 50TH GREAT BIKE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

CYCLISTS WILL LEAVE SIOUX CITY ON SUNDAY, JULY 23RD TO BEGIN PEDALLING TOWARDS DAVENPORT.