IOWA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER ENDING BEEHIVE SALES TAX

A BILL BEING CONSIDERED IN THE LEGISLATURE WOULD ELIMINATE THE STATE SALES TAX ON THE SALE ON BEEHIVES.

STATE APIARIST ANDY JOSEPH ESTIMATES THERE ARE ABOUT HALF A MILLION BEEHIVES IN IOWA.

HIVE1 OC……THOUSANDS AND THOUSANDS OF HIVES.” :11

IN TOTAL, THERE ARE AN ESTIMATED 45-HUNDRED BEEKEEPERS IN IOWA.

NORTH DAKOTA PRODUCES THE MOST HONEY OF ANY STATE. IOWA CURRENTLY RANKS 16TH.

HIVE2 OC…….INCREASED FARMING.” :19

JAMIE BEYER OF BOONE IS A LOBBYIST FOR THE IOWA HONEY PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION. HE SAYS THE ECONOMIC BENEFIT OF BEES IS IMMENSE.

HIVE3 OC……OUR SOYBEAN FIELDS.” :11

BEYER, WHO MANAGES ABOUT 50 HIVES FOR HIS BUSINESS, SAYS BEES ARE JUST AS VALUABLE TO THE STATE’S ECONOMY AS PIGS AND CATTLE — AND THE STATE SALES TAX SHOULDN’T BE ASSESSED WHEN BEE HIVES SOLD OR RENTED FOR POLLINATION.

Radio Iowa