FOUR HOSPITALIZED AFTER ISSUE IN ANAMOSA STATE PRISON

AN INVESTIGATION IS CONTINUING AFTER AN INCIDENT SATURDAY NIGHT AT THE ANAMOSA STATE PENITENTIARY SENT AN INMATE AND THREE STAFF MEMBERS TO THE HOSPITAL.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS SAYS SECURITY AND MEDICAL STAFF RESPONDED TO A MEDICAL EMERGENCY IN ONE OF THE PENITENTIARY’S LIVING UNITS WHERE AN INMATE WAS FOUND UNRESPONSIVE.

STAFF DID NOT OBSERVE ANY OBVIOUS SUBSTANCES WHEN THEY ENTERED THE CELL OF THE INMATE, WHO APPEARED TO BE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF AN UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE.

STAFF ADMINISTERED NARCAN AND THE INMATE WAS TAKEN TO THE HOSPITAL.

THE THREE STAFF MEMBERS WERE ALSO EXPOSED TO THE UNKNOWN SUBSTANCE AND BECAME ILL AS THE INMATE WAS BEING PREPARED FOR TRANSFER TO THE HOSPITAL.

NARCAN WAS ADMINISTERED TO TWO OF THEM AND ALL THREE WERE TAKEN BY AMBULANCE TO THE HOSPITAL FOR OBSERVATION.

THE STAFF MEMBERS WERE RELEASED FROM THE HOSPITAL AFTER THEIR CONDITION STABILIZED.

THE INMATE HAS ALSO BEEN RETURNED TO ANAMOSA.

THE CELL AREA WAS QUARANTINED AND DETERMINED IT IS SAFE FOR REENTRY.