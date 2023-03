POISON PREVENTION WEEK BEGINS IN IOWA

MONDAY MARKS THE FIRST DAY OF SPRING, AND IT’S ALSO THE START OF POISON PREVENTION WEEK IN IOWA.

NURSE TAMMY NOBLE, SPOKESWOMAN FOR THE IOWA POISON CONTROL CENTER IN SIOUX CITY, SAYS ONCE PEOPLE LAUNCH INTO THEIR SPRING CLEANING PROJECTS, THE RISKS RISE OF SOMEONE BEING EXPOSED TO POWERFUL HOUSEHOLD CLEANSERS.

CLEAN1 OC……. “WITH KIDS” :18

THE SIOUX CITY-BASED POISON CENTER SUGGESTS PARENTS CAN PREVENT POISONINGS BY STORING CHEMICALS IN A LOCKED CUPBOARD, NOT JUST UNDER THE SINK.

NOBLE SAYS THEY SHOULD BE OUT OF A CHILD’S REACH:

CLEAN2 OC……..”PAIN MEDICINE” :20

NOBLE SUGGESTS PUTTING THE POISON HOTLINE IN YOUR SMARTPHONE SO IT’S ALWAYS HANDY — AT 1-800-222-1222.