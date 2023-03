NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS TO RESUME GENDER PROCEDURES DEBATE

THERE WILL BE MORE DEBATE THIS WEEK IN NEBRASKA’S UNICAMERAL REGARDING WHETHER OR NOT TO BAN GENDER ALTERING PROCEDURES FOR MINORS.

A LONG FILIBUSTER ON THE ISSUE CAME TO AN END LAST WEEK.

STATE SENATOR MACHAELA CAVANAUGH OF OMAHA WAS PROTESTING A BILL THAT WOULD BAN GENDER-ALTERING PROCEDURES FOR PEOPLE UNDER THE AGE OF 19.

THE PROPOSAL WILL BE OFFICIALLY DEBATED TUESDAY.

CAVANAUGH DOES NOT BELIEVE THE BILL HAS ENOUGH VOTES TO PASS.

SHE HAS FILIBUSTERED EVERY OTHER PIECE OF LEGISLATION IN THE UNICAMERAL FOR THE PAST THREE WEEKS.