ERNST SPARS WITH VILSACK IN AG HEARING

ON ISSUES RANGING FROM ELECTRIC CARS AND ETHANOL TO FARM SUBSIDIES FOR BILLIONAIRES, IOWA SENATOR JONI ERNST QUESTIONED U-S SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE TOM VILSACK THIS PAST WEEK DURING A HEARING BEFORE THE SENATE AG COMMITTEE.

ERNST SAYS IT’S HARD TO UNDERSTAND WHY THE LARGEST TEN-PERCENT OF FARMS ARE RAKING IN 70-PERCENT OF COMMODITY PAYMENTS, AND SHE SAYS CRITICAL REFORMS ARE NEEDED IN HOW THE U-S-D-A DECIDES WHO GETS THE CASH.

VILSACK SAYS PROPER PROCEDURES ARE BEING STRICTLY FOLLOWED WITH REGARDS TO THE MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN AGRICULTURAL GRANTS THAT ARE BEING AWARDED.

ERNST SAYS RECENT RECIPIENTS OF THE U-S-D-A GRANTS INCLUDE A MAN WHO’S ON THE FORBES BILLIONAIRES LIST, AS WELL AS A SOUTH CAROLINA FAMILY THAT OWNS MAJOR PRODUCTION FACILITIES IN FIVE STATES.

CATTLEMEN’S HERITAGE PROMISES TO BE A REGIONAL CATTLE PROCESSING PLANT THAT’S PLANNED FOR THE COUNCIL BLUFFS AREA. OWNERS SAY THEY’LL HIRE 800 WORKERS WHO WILL PROCESS UP TO TWO-THOUSAND HEAD OF CATTLE PER DAY WHEN THE PLANT OPENS.

VILSACK SAYS HE’S WELL AWARE OF THE ENDEAVOR.

ERNST APPLAUDED THE U-S-D-A’S EFFORTS TO PROMOTE GREEN ENERGY, BUT DENOUNCED WHAT SHE CALLED AN “ARDENT PUSH TOWARD ELECTRIC VEHICLES,”.

SHE CALLED IOWA-MADE, CORN-BASED ETHANOL A READY-MADE RESOURCE THAT’S A CHEAPER ENERGY SOLUTION AND THAT’S “VERY BENEFICIAL FOR OUR FARMERS.”

VILSACK DIDN’T ADDRESS THOSE CONCERNS DIRECTLY.

—————————–