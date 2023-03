STONE PARK BLVD RECONSTRUCTION TO RESUME

RECONSTRUCTION OF THE STONE PARK BOULEVARD PROJECT FROM WEST CLIFTON AVENUE TO BROKEN KETTLE ROAD WILL RESUME ABOUT MARCH 27TH.

THE PROJECT INVOLVES RECONSTRUCTING THE ROADWAY AND SIDEWALKS ON THAT STRETCH OF THE BOULEVARD PLUS REPLACING CITY UTILITIES SUCH AS WATER, STORM, AND SANITARY SEWERS.

THERE WILL ALSO BE A BOX CULVERT CROSSING REPLACED ON STONE PARK BOULEVARD EAST OF BROKEN KETTLE ROAD.

LATER IN 2023, THE REMAINDER OF THE PROJECT WILL BE COMPLETED WITH RECONSTRUCTION TAKING PLACE ON STONE PARK BOULEVARD FROM ASPENWOOD TO

REBECCA STREETS AND ON BROKEN KETTLE ROAD WEST OF STONE PARK BOULEVARD. CONSTRUCTION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPLETED BY THIS FALL.

A DETOUR ALONG WEST CLIFTON FROM STONE PARK BOULEVARD TO BROKEN KETTLE ROAD WILL BE POSTED AND BROKEN KETTLE ROAD WILL HAVE TEMPORARY TRAFFIC SIGNALS IN PLACE TO ALLOW FOR ALTERNATING TRAFFIC AS WELL AS ACCESS TO REBECCA STREET FROM BROKEN KETTLE ROAD.

THE NEARLY FOUR MILLION DOLLAR PROJECT WAS AWARDED TO SIOUX CITY ENGINEERING AND IS FUNDED WITH BOTH LOCAL FUNDS AND AN IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION BLOCK GRANT.