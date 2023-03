RAGBRAI THEME & LOGO UNVEILED FOR SIOUX CITY

PLANS FOR SIOUX CITY’S HOSTING OF THE START OF THE 50TH YEAR OF RAGBRAI ARE MOVING FORWARD.

THE THEME AND THE OFFICIAL LOGO FOR SIOUX CITY’S PART OF THE REGISTER’S ANNUAL GREAT BICYCLE RIDE ACROSS IOWA WERE UNVEILED FRIDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

THOMAS RITCHIE IS THE COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN THAT CAME UP WITH THE SLOGAN “YOU NEVER FORGET YOUR FIRST RIDE”:

JEFF GORDON WAS PICKED TO DESIGN THE LOGO AROUND THAT THEME.

IT’S THE SECOND TIME HE HAS DESIGNED A RAGBRAI LOGO WITH SIOUX CITY AS THE OPENING HOST CITY:

RITCHIE SAYS IF YOU REALLY LOOK AT GORDON’S LOGO, YOU WILL FIND SOME SURPRISES THAT AREN’T IMMEDIATELY OBVIOUS:

THE LOGO WILL BE FEATURED ON T-SHIRTS, SIGNAGE, POSTERS, EMAILS, BROADCAST AND PRINT MEDIA, AND ONLINE AT RAGBRAISIOUXCITY.COM.

THIS WILL BE THE EIGHTH TIME SIOUX CITY HAS BEEN THE OPENING HOST CITY FOR RAGBRAI.

CYCLISTS WILL LEAVE SIOUX CITY ON SUNDAY, JULY 23RD TO STAY OVERNIGHT IN STORM LAKE ON THE FIRST DAY OF THE RIDE ACROSS IOWA.

MORE THAN 17,000 RIDERS HAVE REGISTERED TO DATE AND MOST OF THE METRO’S HOTELS ARE ALREADY BOOKED.