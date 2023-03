PARKER PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES IN FEBRUARY FATAL STABBING CASE

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES RELATED TO THE FEBRUARY 24TH STABBING DEATH OF ANOTHER MAN.

30-YEAR-OLD NATHANIEL PARKER IS CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND POSSESSION OF METH.

PARKER IS CHARGED IN THE DEATH OF 48-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM HARLAN WHO DIED FROM MULTIPLE STAB WOUNDS AFTER BEING FOUND INJURED AT 414 11TH STREET.

PARKER’S ATTORNEY FILED A WRITTEN PLEA TO THE CHARGES.

PARKER REMAINS HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON ONE MILLION DOLLARS BOND.

NO TRIAL DATE HAS BEEN SET.