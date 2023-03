LOTS OF OFFICERS WILL BE OUT LOOKING FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS

ST. PATRICK’S DAY WILL FEATURE A LOT OF PARTIES TONIGHT ALONG WITH DRINKING OF GREEN BEER AND OTHER ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES.

SGT. JIM CLARK OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE ASKS EVERYONE TO DRINK IN MODERATION SO YOU DON’T HAVE TO ENCOUNTER ONE OF THE MANY OFFICERS WHO WILL ALSO BE OUT THIS EVENING:

DRINKING1 OC…….MOTOR VEHICLES. :07

THAT EFFORT WILL BE TARGETING IMPAIRED DRIVERS THROUGHTOUT TONIGHT AND THE REST OF THE WEEKEND:

DRINKING2 OC……GREEN BEER TONIGHT. :07

CLARK SAYS THE DOWNTOWN WILL BE VERY BUSY WITH SOME OTHER EVENTS GOING ON:

DRINKING3 OC……7 OR 7:30. :17

THAT STREET CLOSURE IS BECAUSE OF THE ANNUAL ST. PATRICK’S PARADE ON 4TH STREET THIS EVENING.