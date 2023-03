FEENSTRA FORMS AREA AG ADVISORY BOARD

CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL ANNOUNCED THE FORMATION OF AN AGRICULTURE ADVISORY BOARD, LEADING UP TO THE REAUTHORIZATION OF THE 2023 FARM BILL.

SIXTY MEMBERS, REPRESENTING ALL 36 COUNTIES IN IOWA’S FOURTH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT WILL SERVE ON THE BOARD.

IT INCLUDES DON KASS, ANDY SCHROEDER, AND DARIN DYKSTRA AMONG OTHERS.

THE MEMBERS REPRESENT A WIDE VARIETY OF THE AGRICULTURAL SECTOR.

IOWA SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE MIKE NAIG WILL SERVE AS THE HONORARY CHAIRMAN.

FEENSTRA HELD A FARM BILL TOWN HALL MEETING IN SANBORN WEDNESDAY.

TWO DOZEN PEOPLE ATTENDED THE MEETING.