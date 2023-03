ERNST CALLS OUT BIDEN ON LACK OF TRANSPARENCY

THIS WEEK IS KNOWN NATIONALLY AS “SUNSHINE WEEK”, THE ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF TRANSPARENCY AND OPENNESS IN GOVERNMENT,

U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA ANNOUNCES A “SQUEAL AWARD” EACH MONTH, AWARDED TO AN AGENCY OR SOMEONE IN GOVERNMENT SHE SAYS IS WASTING TAXPAYER MONEY.

THIS MONTH ERNST IS CALLING OUT THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ON BOTH COUNTS FOR KEEPING TAXPAYERS IN THE DARK ABOUT WASHINGTON’S WASTEFUL SPENDING:

SQUEAL1 OC….COMPLETED THAT. :21

ERNST SAYS LAST WEEK, PRESIDENT BIDEN PROPOSED MASSIVE INCREASES IN SPENDING, PAID FOR WITH HIGHER TAXES AND MORE DEBT:

SQUEAL2 OC…..MUCH MUCH MORE. :21

A BILL AUTHORED BY SENATOR ERNST WOULD REQUIRE EVERY INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT THAT IS BEHIND SCHEDULE OR AT LEAST ONE BILLION DOLLARS OVER BUDGET BE PUBLICLY DISCLOSED.

CONSIDERING THE U.S. GOVERNMENT IS MORE THAN $31 TRILLION IN DEBT, ERNST SAYS SHE IS RENEWING HER PUSH TO PASS HER COST OPENNESS AND SPENDING TRANSPARENCY OR (COST) ACT, WHICH WOULD REQUIRE ALL PROJECTS PAID FOR WITH YOUR TAX DOLLARS TO DISPLAY THE COSTS.