Dakota Valley To Host State Gymnastics Meet This Weekend

YOUNG GYMNASTS FROM ALL OVER SOUTH DAKOTA WILL BE COMPETING AT DAKOTA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL THIS SATURDAY AND SUNDAY IN A STATE TOURNAMENT.

ALISHA DYKSTRA IS WITH V.I.P. GYMNASTICS, WHICH IS HOSTING THE STATE TOURNAMENT FOR THE XCEL BRONZE, SILVER AND LEVEL 3 DIVISIONS:

DYKSTRA SAYS GYMNASTICS HAS BEEN GROWING IN THIS AREA, AND IT’S THE 5TH YEAR V.I.P. HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN COMPETING:

DYKSTRA HAS HIGH HOPES FOR HER GYMNASTS:

TICKETS WILL BE AVAILABLE AT THE DOOR AT DAKOTA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL.

THE SESSIONS RUN FROM 8 A.M. TO 8 P.M. SATURDAY AND 8 A.M. UNTIL 2 P.M. ON SUNDAY.