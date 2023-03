TRUCK COLLISION IN CHEROKEE COUNTY SEND BOTH DRIVERS TO HOSPITAL

TWO TRUCK DRIVERS WERE INJURED WHEN THEIR VEHICLES COLLIDED AT A RURAL INTERSECTION IN CHEROKEE COUNTY TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SEMI DRIVEN BY 73-YEAR-OLD BRUCE LUNDT OF CORRECTIONVILLE WENT THROUGH A STOP SIGN AT THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROAD L-51 AND C-66 AND WAS STRUCK BY AN ONCOMING TANKER TRUCK DRIVEN BY 62-YEAR-OLD DALE WILSON, ALSO OF CORRECTIONVILLE.

THE COLLISION CAUSED LUNDT,S VEHICLE TO LEAVE THE ROADWAY AND COME TO REST ON THE SOUTH SIDE OF C-66, EAST OF THE INTERSECTION,

WILSON’S TANKER ENDED UP IN THE SOUTH DITCH OF C-66.

LUNDT WAS AIRLIFTED WITH INJURIES TO MERCYONE IN SIOUX CITY.

WILSON WAS TAKEN TO THE CHEROKEE HOSPITAL BY WASHTA AMBULANCE.