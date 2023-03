SIMULATION IN MOTION TO PROVIDE EMT TRAINING IN WESTERN IOWA

A MOBILE EDUCATION PROGAM TRAILER WILL BE PERMANENTLY LOCATED IN SIOUX CITY TO PROVIDE TRAINING TO EMERGENCY RESPONDERS IN THE WESTERN THIRD OF IOWA.

JACINDA BUNCH IS A SENIOR ADVISOR WITH THE IOWA COLLEGE OF NURSING WHOSE “SIMULATION IN MOTION” PROGRAM TRAILER WILL BE HOUSED AT SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE’S TRAINING CENTER:

SIM1 OC…..BACK OF AN AMBULANCE. (2X) :23

THE TRAILER WILL ALSO TRAVEL THROUGHOUT WESTERN IOWA, HELPING TO TRAIN RURAL EMT’S:

SIM2 OC……SOMEWHERE ELSE. :20

BUNCH SAYS THE PATIENT SIMULATORS CAN BE USED IN A WIDE VARIETY OF MEDICAL EMERGENCY SCENARIOS:

SIM3 OC……….CRITICAL THINKING. :29

BUNCH SAYS THEY CAN HELP TRAIN EVERY RESPONDER IN A COMMUNITY BY BRINGING THE TRAILER TO THEM.

THE TRAILER IS ONE OF THREE BEING USED IN IOWA.