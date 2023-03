NORFOLK MAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES.

53-YEAR-OLD DALLAS RHINEHART WAS SENTENCED IN FEDERAL COURT IN OMAHA TO 10 YEARS AND TEN MONTHS IMPRISONMENT FOR HIS PARTICIPATION IN A METHAMPHETAMINE DRUG CONSPIRACY.

PROSECUTORS SAY RHINEHART WAS IDENTIFIED AS SOMEONE DISTRIBUTING METH IN THE NORFOLK AREA IN 2020.

LAW ENFORCEMENT CONDUCTED CONTROLLED BUYS OF METH FROM RHINEHART, INCLUDING.52 GRAMS OF PURE METH AND 30 GRAMS OF A MIXTURE OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

RHINEHART’S CO-CONSPIRATORS INCLUDE KATHERINE MARIE TACHEIRA, WHO HAS PLEADED GUILTY AND IS PENDING SENTENCING, AND LINDSEY ANN ROKAHR, WHO HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY AND IS PENDING TRIAL.