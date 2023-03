Montana Western Tops Dordt At NAIA Tourney

MONTANA WESTERN DEFEATED THE DORDT DEFENDERS 89-79 IN THEIR SWEET 16 GAME AT THE NAIA WOMEN’S NATIONAL TOURNAMENT IN SIOUX CITY TUESDAY NIGHT.

THE TEAMS TRADED THE LEAD THROUGH THE START OF THE CONTEST AS NO TEAM LED MORE THAN SIX POINTS AT ANY TIME IN THE FIRST TWO QUARTERS.

DORDT WENT INTO THE LOCKER ROOM AT THE HALF WITH THE LEAD ON A LAST-SECOND SHOT BY JANIE SCHOONHOVEN.

UMW FOUND ITS STRIDE IN THE THIRD QUARTER ON ITS WAY TO A 10-POINT LEAD SCORING FROM BEHIND THE ARCH FOUR OUT OF FIVE TRIPS DOWN THE FLOOR AND CONVERTED ONE OF THOSE THREE-POINT SHOTS INTO A FOUR-POINT PLAY WITH ISABELLA LUND SINKING THE LONG SHOT AND COMPLETED THE PLAY FROM THE LINE.

DORDT ENDS A GREAT 30-4 SEASON WHILE MONTANA WESTERN IS NOW 28-5.

THE START OF THE GAME WAS DELAYED BECAUSE OF A LEAK IN THE ARENA ROOF, AND IT CONCLUDED AROUND MIDNIGHT.