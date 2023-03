MEYER BROTHERS FUNERAL HOMES PURCHASED BY CANADIAN FIRM

A LOCAL CHAIN OF FUNERAL HOMES HAS BEEN PURCHASED BY A CANADIAN COMPANY.

TORONTO BASED PARK LAWN CORPORATION HAS ACQUIRED SUBSTANTIALLY ALL THE ASSETS OF MEYER BROTHERS FUNERAL HOMES.

MEYER BROTHERS HAS FIVE STAND-ALONE FUNERAL HOMES LOCATED IN SIOUX CITY, SOUTH SIOUX CITY AND PONCA, NEBRASKA.

DALE MEYER RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING HIS FAMILY HAS PROUDLY SERVED SIOUX CITY AND THE SURROUNDING COMMUNITIES FOR OVER 60 YEARS, AND THEY LOOK FORWARD TO CONTINUING TO PROVIDE OUTSTANDING SERVICE THROUGH THE PARTNERSHIP WITH PARK LAWN.

THE PURCHASE PRICE HAS NOT BEEN REVEALED.