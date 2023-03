MARVIN BERENSTEIN LEGACY INCLUDES HELPING MAKE TYSON EVENTS CENTER A REALITY

A LONG TIME SIOUX CITY ATTORNEY AND COMMUNITY LEADER HAS PASSED AWAY.

MARVIN BERENSTEIN DIED AT HIS HOME AT AGE 86 AFTER A BRIEF ILLNESS.

BERENSTEIN BEGAN HIS LEGAL CAREER IN 1961, AND BECAME AN ASSOCIATE ATTORNEY AND EVENTUALLY THE SENIOR PARTNER WITH THE BERENSTEIN, MOORE, HEFFERNAN, MOELLER & JOHNSON LAW FIRM.

WHILE SERVING WITH THAT FIRM HE BECAME A MEMBER OF THE BOARD OF GOVERNORS OF THE IOWA STATE BAR ASSOCIATION IN 1976, AND THEN SERVED AS ITS PRESIDENT IN 1980 AND 81.

HE WAS ALSO APPOINTED TO SERVE ON THE VISION IOWA BOARD FROM 2000-05, WHERE HE SERVED AS VICE CHAIRMAN.

THAT LED TO VISION IOWA CONTRIBUTING FUNDING TO HELP BUILD THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

(Pictured Marv & Zena Berenstein with John Tyson)(Photo by George Lindblade)

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN SAYS BERENSTEIN WENT ON TO SERVE OTHER DUTIES ON A STATEWIDE BASIS:

BERENSTEIN BECAME A MEMBER OF THE IOWA BOARD OF REGENTS IN 1989, SERVING AS THE PRESIDENT OF THE REGENTS FROM 1993-95.

MARV SAID HIS FAVORITE PROJECT WAS HELPING TO FOUND THE WELCOME HOME, HOMELESS CENTER FOR FAMILIES IN CONJUNCTION WITH MERCY MEDICAL CENTER.

MCGOWAN SAYS BERENSTEIN SERVED THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY IN A NUMBER OF WAYS:

BERENSTEIN MARRIED HIS WIFE, ZENA GREENSTEIN, IN 1958.

THEY HAD TWIN SONS, CRAIG AND GREG, WHO ALSO BECAME LAWYERS AND EDUCATORS.