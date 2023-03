LEAKY ROOF CAN’T STOP NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNEY

PLAY RESUMED AT THE NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNEY IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER WEDNESDAY MORNING AFTER A WATER RELATED ISSUE CAUSED TUESDAY NIGHT’S GAMES TO BE DELAYED.

TOURNAMENT CO-DIRECTOR MIKE SKAGGS SAYS A LEAKY ROOF CAUSED WATER TO COME DOWN ONTO THE PLAYING FLOOR TUESDAY, RESULTING IN GAMES NOT CONCLUDING UNTIL AROUND MIDNIGHT:

LEAK3 OC…….. FINISH THE EVENING. :21

SKAGGS SAYS A REPAIR CREW CAME IN EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING SO PLAY RESUMED WITH NO WORRIES:

LEAK4 OC…….READY TO GO. :07

ATTENDANCE GOT A BOOST TUESDAY BY HAVING LOCAL FAVORITES BRIAR CLIFF AND DORDT UNIVERSITY IN TWO OF THE GAMES.

EVEN THOUGH THEY BOTH LOST, SKAGGS THINKS CROWDS WILL STILL BE COMING AS THE FIELD NARROWS TO SATURDAY’S NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP:

LEAK5 OC…….ENVIRONMENT. :20

LOCAL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL STUDENTS WERE BUSSED IN TO WATCH WEDNESDAY’S OPENING GAME BETWEEN MARIAN, INDIANA AND UNDEFEATED CENTRAL METHODIST OF MISSOURI.