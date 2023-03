HEELAN STUDENTS MISSION PROJECT HELPS HONDURAS

STUDENTS FROM BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC SCHOOLS SPENT WEDNESDAY PUTTING TOGETHER RICE MEAL PACKAGES TO BE SENT TO RESIDENTS OF HONDURAS.

COORDINATOR AND FRESHMAN THEOLOGY TEACHER CHRISTINA ODOM SAYS THE “THEN FEED JUST ONE” EFFORT INVOLVES THE STUDENTS WHO MEASURE AND PACKAGE INDIVIDUAL MEALS AND SHIP THEM TO A VILLAGE IN HONDURAS THAT ALSO RECEIVES AID FROM GEHLEN CATHOLIC SCHOOL IN LE MARS:

THE STUDENTS BEGAN AT 7:30AM AND HOPED TO REACH OVER 100,000 MEALS BY 3PM:

HEELAN JUNIOR LEXI MATHIS WAS ONE OF THE STUDENTS TAKING PART:

SHE AND OTHER STUDENTS AND STAFF ALSO DONATE MONEY TO PARTICIPATE AND COVER THE COST OF THE MEALS, MATERIALS AND SHIPPING TO HONDURAS:

MATHIS SAYS IT’S REALLY NICE TO SEE EVERYONE AT THE SCHOOL COME TOGETHER TO MAKE THE MEALS AND DONATE MONEY TO HELP FEED THE HUNGRY.