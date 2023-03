TRUMP CAMPAIGNS IN DAVENPORT

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP KICKED OFF HIS CAMPAIGN FOR THE 2024 IOWA CAUCUSES IN DAVENPORT BY PROMISING TO PROMOTE IOWA-MADE ETHANOL AND TO OPPOSE RAISING THE RETIREMENT AGE FOR SOCIAL SECURITY.

TRUMP WAS GREETED WITH CHANTS OF U-S-A AND GOT SEVERAL STANDING OVATIONS MONDAY NIGHT.

TRUMPDAV1 OC…THE WHITE HOUSE.” CROWD FADE OUT) :08

TRUMP SPENT A SECTION OF HIS SPEECH TALKING ABOUT THE WAR IN UKRAINE, SUGGESTING THE CASUALTIES AND DESTRUCTION HAVE BEEN UNDERESTIMATED AND THERE IS A THREAT OF THE CONFLICT SPIRALING INTO NUCLEAR WAR.

TRUMPDAV2 OC…..WORLD WAR THREE.” (2X) (CROWD FADE) :14

TRUMP ALSO PROMISED AS PRESIDENT HE WOULD BAN BIOLOGICAL MEN FROM COMPETING IN WOMEN’S SPORTS AND HE CALLED FOR THE DIRECT ELECTION OF PRINCIPALS BY PARENTS.

TRUMPDAV3 OC…..TRANSGENDER INSANITY (CROWD FADE) :11

TRUMP ALSO SAID ANY SCHOOL SHOULD BE DENIED FEDERAL FUNDS IF THEY REQUIRE MASKS OR HAVE A COVID-19 VACCINE MANDATE.

HE FINISHED THE EVENT BY TAKING QUESTIONS FROM THE CROWD IN DAVENPORT, THEN STAYED TO SHAKE HANDS AND POSE FOR PICTURES.

