NORWALK FATHER & DAUGHTER CHARGED IN DEATH OF INFANT

A FATHER AND DAUGHTER FROM NORWALK, IOWA ARE CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER IN AN INVESTIGATION INTO THE DEATH OF THE WOMAN’S NEWBORN BABY.

64-YEAR -OLD RODNEY STAUDE AND 25-YEAR-OLD MEGAN STAUDE HAVE BEEN CHARGED IN THE WARREN COUNTY DEATH.

NORWALK POLICE WERE CONTACTED ABOUT THE SAFETY OF A CHILD ON MARCH 8TH.

A SEARCH BY AUTHORITIES AND VOLUNTEERS LED TO THE DISCOVERY OF THE INFANT’S BODY ALONG A ROAD A ROAD IN WARREN COUNTY.

AN INVESTIGATION BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AND NORWALK POLICE DETERMINED MEGAN STAUDE GAVE BIRTH TO THE CHILD AT HOME IN LATE FEBRUARY.

WITH COOPERATION FROM HER FATHER, THE BABY WAS LEFT TO DIE AND THEN DISPOSED OF ALONG DELAWARE STREET.

AUTOPSY RESULTS FROM THE STATE MEDICAL EXAMINER ARE PENDING.