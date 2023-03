THE IOWA MEN’S AND WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TEAMS ARE BOTH PLAYING IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT THIS YEAR.

THE HAWKEYE MEN PLAY AUBURN THURSDAY EVENING IN BIRMINGHAM.

YOU WILL HEAR THAT GAME ON KSCJ THURSDAY WITH A PREGAME AT 4:45 P.M.

THE WOMEN WILL FACE SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA ON FRIDAY AT CARVER-HAWKEYE ARENA.

THAT GAME IS SOLD OUT AS OF MONDAY AFTERNOON.