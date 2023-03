GRASSLEY HAS CONCERNS OVER FARM BILL

U-S AGRICULTURE SECRETARY TOM VILSACK IS SCHEDULED TO TESTIFY BEFORE MEMBERS OF THE SENATE AG COMMITTEE THIS WEEK, INCLUDING IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY.

VILSACK, A FORMER IOWA GOVERNOR AND A DEMOCRAT, IS PUSHING THROUGH POLICIES AT U-S-D-A WHICH GRASSLEY SAYS WILL MAKE IT DIFFICULT TO PASS A BIPARTISAN FARM BILL.

GRASSLEY, A REPUBLICAN, SAYS VILSACK DISCUSSED THE CONTINUED CONSOLIDATION OF FARMING AT THE AGENCY’S AG OUTLOOK FORUM.

GRASSLEY IS PURSUING PAYMENT CAP LEGISLATION WHICH TARGETS FARM PROGRAMS SPECIFICALLY TO SMALL- AND MEDIUM-SIZED FARMERS.

GRASSLEY SAYS THEY NEED TO FIND WAYS TO MAKE THE FARM SAFETY NET WORK FOR ALL FARMERS, NOT JUST THE LARGE ONES.

HE SAYS THE U-S-D-A’S PARTNERSHIPS FOR CLIMATE-SMART COMMODITIES, A PROGRAM CHAMPIONED BY VILSACK, IS A DEPARTURE FROM THE AGENCY’S EARLIER EFFORTS TO FOCUS ON SMALL FARMERS.

GRASSLEY SAYS VILSACK’S ACTIONS, WHICH HE SAYS INCLUDE INCREASING THE PRICE OF SNAP BY 250-BILLION DOLLARS, WILL PUT HOPES FOR SWIFT PASSAGE OF THE FARM BILL IN JEOPARDY.

THE SENATE AG COMMITTEE HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR 8:30 A-M ON THURSDAY.