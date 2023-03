Chargers Lose in NAIA Women’s Basketball Round of 16

INDIANA WESLEYAN DEFEATED BRIAR CLIFF OF SIOUX CITY 88-77 IN THE SWEET 16 ROUND OF THE NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER TUESDAY.

BOTH TEAMS WERE HOT FROM THE START AND SHOT OVER 50% FROM THE FLOOR IN THE FIRST QUARTER.

BRIAR CLIFF LED THE ENTIRE FIRST QUARTER WITH THE TWO TEAMS SHOOTING A COMBINED 12, THREE-POINTERS IN THAT QUARTER.

THE WILDCATS RESPONDED AND PULLED WITHIN TWO POINTS AT THE HALF.

INDIANA WESLEYAN TOOK ITS FIRST LEAD OF THE CONTEST IN THE THIRD QUARTER, LEADING BY AS MANY AS 12 POINTS IN THE FINAL FRAME.

KENNEDY BENNE AND PAYTON SLAUGHTER OF BCU LED ALL SCORERS WITH BOTH DROPPING 24 POINTS

INDIANA WESLEYAN IS NOW 31-3 WHILE BRIAR CLIFF ENDS THE YEAR 26-8.