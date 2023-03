VOLUNTEERS KEY TO NAIA TOURNEY SUCCESS

THE 42ND ANNUAL NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT IS UNDERWAY AT SIOUX CITY’S TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

IT’S THE 24TH YEAR SIOUX CITY HAS HOSTED THE EVENT, AND VOLUNTEERS ARE A BIG PART OF MAKING SURE EVERYTHING RUNS SMOOTHLY.

STEVE SALEM IS ONE OF THE VOLUNTEER COORDINATORS, WHO HAS BEEN INVOLVED IN THE TOURNAMENT FOR THE LAST 15 YEARS:

FEWER VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED BECAUSE SIOUX CITY NOW HAS ONLY THE FINAL 16 TEAMS COME TO TOWN IN THE SINGLE ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT.

IN PREVIOUS YEARS, THE ENTIRE FIELD CAME TO SIOUX CITY TO PLAY.

SALEM SAYS THERE IS A LOT OF TOURNAMENT EXPERIENCE IN HIS GROUP OF FOUR DOZEN OR SO VOLUNTEERS:

SALEM SAYS HIS INTERACTION WITH THE ATTENDEES WHO COME AND ROOT FOR THEIR TEAM IS PART OF THE FUN FOR HIM.

SOME FANS HAVE BEEN COMING TO SIOUX CITY FOR YEARS TO WATCH:

A FULL HOUSE IS EXPECTED FOR TUESDAY’S GAMES WITH THE BRIAR CLIFF CHARGERS OF SIOUX CITY PLAYING AT 1 P.M. AND THE DORDT DEFENDERS OF SIOUX CENTER AT 8 P.M.

THE TOURNAMENT RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY WHEN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IS DECIDED.