STORM SPOTTER MEETING TO BE HELD AT WESTERN IOWA TECH

HAVE YOU EVER WANTED TO BE A STORM SPOTTER?

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT WILL HOST A SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS STORM SPOTTER TRAINING SESSION WITH THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE OF SIOUX FALLS TUESDAY EVENING.

THE MEETING TAKES PLACE AT WESTERN IOWA TECH IN THE ROCKLIN CENTER AT 7 P.M. WITH CHECK IN AT 6:30.

USE PARKING LOT TWO AND ENTRANCE SIX.

ADMISSION IS FREE AND SEATING IS LIMITED TO 120 ATTENDEES.