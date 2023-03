SNOW COVERED GAS METER LEADS TO 2ND HOUSE EXPLOSION IN MADISON, SD

WE HAVEN’T HAD TO WORRY ABOUT THIS HAPPENING THIS WINTER IN SIOUX CITY, BUT TWO HOUSES HAVE EXPLODED BECAUSE OF SNOW COVERED GAS METERS OUTSIDE OF HOMES IN MADISON, SOUTH DAKOTA.

THE LATEST HOUSE BLEW-UP IN MADISON SATURDAY, FOLLOWING ONE THAT BLEW-UP BACK ON FEBRUARY 23RD.

INVESTIGATORS SAY BOTH HOUSES HAD MORE THAN 10 FEET OF SNOW COVERING THEIR GAS METERS WHEN THEY BLEW-UP.

FIREFIGHTERS SAY NO ONE WAS HURT IN THE EXPLOSION ON SATURDAY, BUT THE BLAST DEVASTATED THE HOME.

AUTHORITIES HAVE ASKED AREA RESIDENTS TO IMMEDIATELY CLEAR SNOW FROM THEIR EXTERIOR GAS METERS TO PREVENT FURTHER EXPLOSIONS.

Photo courtesy Madison, SD Fire Dept.