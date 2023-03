NW IOWA TARGETED IN IOWA DNR DROUGHT PLAN

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES HAS FINALIZED ITS STATE DROUGHT PLAN. D-N-R HYDROLOGY COORDINATOR, TIM HALL, SAYS THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AND THE IOWA AGRICULTURE DEPARTMENT HELPED DEVELOP THE PLAN.

HE SAYS THE PLAN ALSO DRAWS FROM THE LONGTIME U-S DROUGHT MONITOR AND PROVIDES A MORE LOCALIZED VERSION OF THAT NATIONAL PROGRAM.

STATE CLIMATOLOGIST JUSTIN GLISTEN IS ONE OF THE PRIMARY CONTRIBUTORS OF IOWA INFORMATION TO THE U-S DROUGHT MONITOR — AND HALL SAYS HE’S HELPED DEVELOP THE COMPONENTS OF THIS STATE PLAN.

THE PLAN DIVIDES THE STATE INTO FIVE REGIONS, AND WILL PROVIDE INFORMATION ON THE DROUGHT STATUS IN EACH AREA.

HALL SAYS THEY WILL TWEAK THE STATE DROUGHT PLAN AS NEEDED.

YOU CAN SEE THE FULL IOWA DROUGHT PLAN AT THE D-N-R’S WEBSITE: IOWADNR.GOV.

December 2022 drought map pictured