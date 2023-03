FIRE DAMAGES MORNINGSIDE RESIDENTIAL GARAGE

AN EARLY MORNING FIRE MONDAY CAUSED SUBSTANTIAL DAMAGE TO A GARAGE IN MORNINGSIDE.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE FOUND HEAVY SMOKE AND FLAMES COMING FROM THE RESIDENTIAL UNATTACHED GARAGE AT 2517 SOUTH CEDAR STREET WHEN THEY RESPONDED AROUND 4:15 A.M.

THE FIRE WAS CONTAINED TO THE GARAGE BUT THERE WAS ALSO HEAT DAMAGE TO AN ADJACENT DETACHED GARAGE.

NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED TO FIREFIGHTERS OR OCCUPANTS.

SIX FIRE APPARATUS AND 23 FIREFIGHTERS RESPONDED TO THE SCENE.

THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.

photo courtesy CBS-14