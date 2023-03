FOURTH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WILL BE BACK HOME IN IOWA ON WEDNESDAY MORNING TO HOST A FARM BILL TOWN HALL MEETING.

THE PUBLIC EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE AT 3319 POLK AVENUE NEAR SANBORN.

FEENSTRA WILL DISCUSS THE 2023 FARM BILL, HIS WORK TO STOP CHINA FROM BUYING AMERICAN FARMLAND, INTERNATIONAL TRADE ISSUES, AND HIS APPOINTMENTS TO BOTH THE HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE AND THE HOUSE AGRICULTURE COMMITTEE.

THE TOWN HALL WILL BEGIN AT 8:30 AM AND RUN UNTIL 9:30 AM.