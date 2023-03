NAIA Women’s Basketball Tourney Tips Off Monday Afternoon

THE 42ND ANNUAL NAIA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP IS SCHEDULED TO TIP-OFF FOR THE 24TH TIME IN SIOUX CITY MONDAY AT 1:00 P.M. IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER.

THE SINGLE-ELIMINATION CHAMPIONSHIP RUNS THROUGH SATURDAY, MARCH 18.

THE ROUND OF 16 TIPS OFF WITH NO. 1-SEEDED CENTRAL METHODIST (MO.) COMPETING AGAINST NO. 5-SEEDED TEXAS WESLEYAN IN THE NAISMITH BRACKET.

CENTRAL METHODIST REMAINS UNDEFEATED THIS SEASON IN ITS QUEST FOR ITS FIRST NATIONAL TITLE.

CLARKE OF DUBUQUE IOWA PLAYS AT 8 PM. AGAINST LEWIS AND CLARKE STATE OF IDAHO.

TUESDAY A PAIR OF LOCAL AREA TEAMS OPEN PLAY WITH THE BRIAR CLIFF CHARGERS TAKING ON INDIANA WESLEYAN AT 1 P.M.

THE DORDT DEFENDERS OF SIOUX CENTER PLAY AT 8 P.M. TUESDAY AGAINST MONTANA WESTERN.

DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPION, THOMAS MORE OF KENTUCKY IS ALSO BACK, PLAYING AGAINST CUMBERLAND, ALSO OF KENTUCKY, AT 6 PM.