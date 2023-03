KEY BILLS AWAIT CONSIDERATION BY NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS

NEBRASKA STATE SENATORS WILL TURN THEIR ATTENTION TO A PAIR OF KEY BILLS IN THE WEEK AHEAD.

ON THURSDAY LR-23-CA WILL BE HEARD AT 1:30 IN THE LINCOLN CAPITOL BUILDING.

THAT BILL WOULD ELIMINATE THE INHERITANCE TAX IN NEBRASKA.

NEBRASKA IS ONLY ONE OF SIX STATES THAT STILL CHARGES AN INHERITANCE TAX.

THE SECOND BILL DEALS WITH PREVENTING CHINESE OWNERSHIP OF AGRICULTURAL LAND IN THE STATE.

IN 2010 CHINA OWNED JUST UNDER 14,000 ACRES OF NEBRASKA AGRICULTURAL LAND.

IN 2020, THE NUMBER OF ACRES OWNED BY THE CHINESE WAS OVER 352,000 ACRES.

NEBRASKA REPUBLICANS ARE PROPOSING A MEASURE TO PROHIBIT THE CHINESE FROM OWNERSHIP OF NEBRASKA LAND IN 2024.