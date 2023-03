HENDERSON FLOOR MANAGES 1ST BILL IN IOWA HOUSE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE BOB HENDERSON OF SIOUX CITY HAS SUCCESSFULLY FLOOR-MANAGED HIS FIRST PIECE OF LEGISLATION THROUGH THE IOWA HOUSE.

HOUSE FILE 345 IS A BILL TO PROVIDE THE OPTION TO IOWANS WHEN RENEWING THEIR TITLE REGISTRATION TO DONATE A DOLLAR OR MORE TO THE SCENIC BYWAYS ENHANCEMENT FUND

THE DISTRICT 2 REPUBLICAN SAYS IT’S A FUND TO PROVIDE FOR THE GENERAL MAINTENANCE OF SCENIC BYWAYS ACROSS THE STATE.

HENDERSON SAYS. “IT IS A VOLUNTARY FUND. THERE’S NO STATE FUNDS THAT WOULD GO INTO IT, BUT PEOPLE WOULD BE ASKED TO VOLUNTARILY CONTRIBUTE TO THIS.”

THE BILL PASSED UNANIMOUSLY THROUGH THE IOWA HOUSE ON A VOTE OF 96-0.