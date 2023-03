GAVINS POINT DAM RELEASES TO INCREASE

SPRING IS ALMOST HERE AND THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS WILL INCREASE WATER RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM IN YANKTON NEXT WEEK.

RYAN LARSEN WITH THE CORPS OF ENGINEERS IN OMAHA, SAYS THE EXPECTED RUNOFF INTO THE SYSTEM IS A LITTLE BELOW AVERAGE, REFLECTING THE ONGOING DRY CONDITIONS ACROSS THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN:

LARSEN SAYS THE RUNOFF IS EXPECTED TO BE BELOW AVERAGE WELL INTO THE SUMMER:

THE CORPS SAID RELEASES FROM GAVINS POINT DAM ARE STILL AT THEIR LOW WINTER LEVEL OF TWELVE THOUSAND CUBIC FEET PER SECOND.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story