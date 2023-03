SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS SEND TAX CUTS TO GOVERNOR’S DESK

SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATORS HAVE PASSED AND SENT TO GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM THE LARGEST TAX CUT IN STATE HISTORY — A SALES TAX CUT TOTALING 104-MILLION DOLLARS.

HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER WILL MORTENSON OF PIERRE SAYS STATE SALES TAXES WILL DROP BY POINT THREE PERCENT, FROM FOUR-POINT-FIVE PERCENT TO FOUR-POINT-TWO PERCENT:

THE QUESTION REMAINS WHETHER THE GOVERNOR WILL SIGN IT.

GOVERNOR NOEM HAS SAID SHE WOULD VETO ANY TAX CUT BILLS OTHER THAN HER OWN BUT LAWMAKERS SAY THEY THINK THEY HAVE ENOUGH VOTES TO OVERRIDE ANY VETO.

MORTENSON SAYS STATE LEGISLATORS DELIVERED TAX RELIEF IN TO SOUTH DAKOTANS IN A PRACTICAL WAY:

STATE LAWMAKERS WILL RETURN TO PIERRE ON MARCH 27TH TO DEAL WITH ANY VETOES AND OTHER LAST MINUTE BUSINESS.

Jerry Oster contributed to this story