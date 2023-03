NINE DAY EFFORT TARGETING IMPAIRED DRIVERS STARTS SATURDAY

SAINT PATRICK’S DAY IS NEXT FRIDAY AND NEXT WEEK IS TRADITIONALLY ONE OF THE DEADLIEST WEEKS OF THE YEAR FOR MOTORISTS AND PEDESTRIANS BOTH IN IOWA AND NATIONWIDE.

SHERI KROHN OF THE GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY BUREAU, SAYS THEY’RE PARTNERING WITH LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT TO LAUNCH A NINE-DAY EFFORT THIS WEEKEND TO TAKE IMPAIRED DRIVERS OFF THE ROAD.

THE PROGRAM STARTS THIS SATURDAY AND RUNS THROUGH NEXT SUNDAY, MARCH 19TH. KROHN SAYS IF YOU’RE AT A ST. PAT’S PARTY ON FOOT, YOU’LL NEED TO BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS.

DURING THE WEEK OF ST. PATRICK’S DAY LAST YEAR, 48 PEOPLE WERE EITHER SERIOUSLY INJURED OR KILLED IN CAR CRASHES ON IOWA’S ROADS.