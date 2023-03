FEENSTRA & U.S. HOUSE VOTE TO OVERTURN WOTUS

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA VOTED FOR AND THE U.S. HOUSE APPROVED, A JOINT RESOLUTION RESCINDING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S “WATERS OF THE UNITED STATES” RULE.

FEENSTRA IS AN ORIGINAL COSPONSOR OF THE JOINT RESOLUTION.

THE VOTE WAS 227-198 AND THE MEASURE NOW GOES TO THE SENATE.

FEENSTRA SAYS HE WAS PROUD TO JOIN COLLEAGUES IN OVERTURNING THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S RADICAL WOTUS RULE AND RETURNING LOCAL CONTROL TO OUR FARMING COMMUNITY.

PRESIDENT BIDEN SAYS HE WILL VETO THE MEASURE IF IT REACHES HIS DESK.