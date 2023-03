DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME BEGINS THIS WEEKEND

DAYLIGHT SAVINGS TIME BEGINS SUNDAY, SO REMEMBER TO SET YOUR CLOCKS AHEAD AN HOUR BEFORE GOING TO BED SATURDAY NIGHT,

AS WE SPRING AHEAD, HOME SAFETY EXPERT ANDREW BECKETT SAYS IT’S THE TRADITIONAL TIME TO CHECK THE BATTERIES IN YOUR SMOKE ALARMS AND CARBON MONOXIDE DETECTORS, AND IT COULD ALSO BE TIME TO CHANGE OUT THE DEVICES THEMSELVES.

WHILE YOU’RE CHANGING YOUR CLOCKS, MAKE SURE TO GIVE YOUR OTHER SAFETY SUPPLIES A ONCE OVER.

BECKETT SAYS BE SURE TO HAVE SOME ESSENTIALS STORED AWAY IN AN EMERGENCY KIT IN CASE THE POWER OR WATER GOES OUT.

HE SAYS. CHECK THE FIRE EXTINGUISHERS IN THE HOUSE TO MAKE SURE THEY’RE STILL FULLY CHARGED AND HAVE FLASHLIGHTS, BATTERIES, FIRST AID KITS IN A QUICKLY ACCESIBLE PLACE IN YOUR HOME.