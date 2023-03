CHARLIE KNOEPFLER HONORED BY DEALERSHIP EMPLOYEES

KNOEPFLER CHEVROLET EMPLOYEES HONORED THE LATE OWNER OF THE CAR DEALERSHIP, CHARLIE KNOEPFLER, WITH A MEMORIAL GIFT ON FRIDAY.

KNOEPFLER PASSED AWAY IN JANUARY, AND HIS SON BEN, WHO NOW CO-MANAGES THE BUSINESS WITH HIS BROTHER WERE APPROACHED BY WORKERS WHO WANTED TO DO SOMETHING TO REMEMBER HIM:

THE METAL MEMORIAL OF A BOAT’S STEERING WHEEL WILL BE DISPLAYED AT THE DEALERSHIP AND READS “GONE BOATING.”. CHARLIE KNOEPFLER LOVED BY ALL. FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS:

RENETTE OEHLERKING, BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT MANAGER, SPEARHEADED THE PROJECT TO HIGHLIGHT KNOEPFLER’S LOVE OF BOATING AND HIS TEAM.

SHE SAYS EVERY DAY, CHARLIE MADE IT A POINT TO TALK TO EMPLOYEES ABOUT THEIR LIVES AND WHAT THEY ENJOYED DOING.

BEN KNOEPFLER SAYS HIS FAMILY’S GRATITUDE TO THEIR EMPLOYEES EXTENDS BACK TENFOLD, AND SAYS THE BUSINESS WOULDN’T EXIST WITHOUT THEM.