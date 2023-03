U OF IOWA WILL COVER FULL LAWSUIT SETTLEMENT

THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA’S ATHLETICS DEPARTMENT WILL BE COVERING THE ENTIRE COST OF THIS WEEK’S LEGAL SETTLEMENT WITH EX-FOOTBALL PLAYERS.

THE ANNOUNCEMENT CAME AT A HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE MEETING THURSDAY ON A BILL TO FORCE THE UNIVERSITY TO MAKE THAT MOVE, RATHER THAN USE TWO MILLION DOLLARS IN TAXPAYER MONEY TO COVER NEARLY HALF OF THE PAYOUT.

KEITH SAUNDERS, CHIEF GOVERNMENT RELATIONS OFFICER FOR THE BOARD THAT OVERSEES THE UNIVERSITY, READ LEGISLATORS A STATEMENT FROM UNIVERSITY OF IOWA PRESIDENT BARBARA WILSON.

UILAWSUIT1 OC……THE RECENT SETTLEMENT.” :15

WILSON EXPRESSED APPRECIATION TO IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD FOR NEGOTIATING THE SETTLEMENT AND TO THE STATE APPEAL BOARD FOR APPROVING THE AGREEMENT ON TUESDAY.

SAUNDERS READ ALL THREE SENTENCES ALOUD, INCLUDING THIS FINAL SENTENCE FROM WILSON.

UILAWSUIT2 OC…….THE FIELD OF PLAY.” :05

REPRESENTATIVE CARTER NORDMAN FROM ADEL SAYS TAXPAYERS SHOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN REQUIRED TO COVER THIS:

UILAWSUIT3 OC……TWO MILLION DOLLARS HERE.” :19

ATTORNEYS FOR A DOZEN FORMER UNIVERSITY OF IOWA PLAYERS WHO ALLEGED THE HAWKEYE FOOTBALL PROGRAM WAS A RACIALLY HOSTILE ENVIRONMENT WILL BE PAID ABOUT HALF OF THE SETTLEMENT AND THE 12 PLAYERS WILL SPLIT THE REST EQUALLY.

Radio Iowa

