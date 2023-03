SAND WARNS SENATE BILL WILL STRIP AUTHORITY TO DO STATE AUDITS

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND SAYS A BILL BEING CONSIDERED BY IOWA LAWMAKERS WOULD HAVE A CATASTROPHIC IMPACT ON HIS OFFICE’S ABILITY TO CONDUCT AUDIT IF IT PASSES.

SAND SAYS SENATE FILE 478 WOULD UNDERMINE THE ABILITY OF THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE TO UNCOVER WASTE, FRAUD, AND CORRUPTION, ELIMINATE THE AUDITOR’S ACCESS TO INDEPENDENT COURTS TO PURSUE HIDDEN DOCUMENTS, AND RISK HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN FEDERAL FUNDING.

THE BILL CREATES A PROCESS THAT LETS STATE AGENCIES REFUSE TO GIVE THE STATE AUDITOR’S OFFICE DOCUMENTS AND IT WOULD FORBID THE AUDITOR’S OFFICE FROM GOING TO COURT TO ACCESS THAT INFORMATION.

DAVID WALKER, THE FORMER COMPTROLLER GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES FOR PRESIDENTS REAGAN, CLINTON AND BOTH BUSHES SAYS THE BILL UNDERCUTS THE INDEPENDENCE OF THE IOWA STATE AUDITOR’S OFFICE AND PARTS OF THE BILL ARE INCONSISTENT WITH GENERALLY ACCEPTED GOVERNMENT ACCOUNTING STANDARDS.

TWENTY-SEVEN AUDITING OFFICIALS FROM OTHER STATES ARE ALSO RAISING CONCERNS ABOUT THE BILL.

SAND SAYS HE HOPES STATE LAWMAKERS HEED THOSE CONCERNS.

SAND SAYS THE STATE SENATE INTRODUCED THE BILL TUESDAY AS BRAND NEW LANGUAGE AND VOTED TO PASS IT THAT NIGHT.

HE SAYS NOBODY IN THE SENATE WOULD COMMUNICATE WITH HIM ABOUT THE BILL:

THE STATE SENATE HAS A SUPER MAJORITY OF REPUBLICAN MEMBERS.

SAND IS THE ONLY DEMOCRAT CURRENTLY SERVING IN STATEWIDE ELECTED OFFICE.