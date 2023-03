SAC COUNTY CORN STOVER COMPANY READY TO START

AN IOWA COMPANY THAT WILL MAKE BOARDS OUT OF THE LEFTOVER STALKS AND LEAVES FROM CORN KNOWN AS STOVER, FINALLY PLANS TO OPEN.

CORNBOARD FOUNDER AND C-E-O LANE SEGESTROM SAYS THE ORIGINAL START UP WAS DELAYED BY THE SUPPLY CHAIN AND OTHER ISSUES.

STOVER1 OC……:CORNBOARD FACILITY” :10

HE SAYS THEY WILL MAKE PALLETS OUT OF THE CORN-BASED BOARDS.

STOVER2 OC……….WITH THE WORLD” :13

SEGESTROM SAYS IT IS GREAT TO FINALLY SEE THINGS MOVE FORWARD.

STOVER3 OC………HARD AT” :08

HE TALKED ABOUT THE PLANT’S START UP WEDNESDAY AT A U-S-D-A FORUM ON BIO-BASED PRODUCTS.

Radio Iowa