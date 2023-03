MIDAMERICAN ENERGY DEBUTS ELECTRIC BUCKET TRUCK

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY SAYS IT IS THE FIRST UTILITY COMPANY IN THE STATE TO TRY ALL-ELECTRIC UTILITY TRUCKS.

COMPANY SPOKESMAN, GEOFF GREENWOOD, SAYS THESE ARE THE LARGE BUCKET TRUCKS THAT ALLOW THEM TO GET UP IN THE AIR AND WORK ON POWER LINES.

THE DES MOINES-BASED COMPANY HAS PURCHASED THREE TRUCKS AND THEY WILL TEST THEM IN THE FIELD BEFORE BUYING MORE.

GREENWOOD SAYS THE TRUCKS HAVE A 135-MILE RANGE, AND ONE OF THEM HAS BEEN STATIONED HERE IN SIOUX CITY:.

HE SAYS THEY HAVE FAST CHARGERS AT THEIR FACILITIES WHERE THE TRUCKS CAN BE CHARGED OVERNIGHT.

THEY DON’T MAKE MUCH NOISE — WHICH WILL MAKE IT EASIER FOR CREWS TO COMMUNICATE IN THE FIELD.

THE TRUCKS ALSO PUT OUT NO EMISSIONS, WHICH ALLOWS CREWS TO TRAIN USING AN INDOOR FACILITY.