GRASSLEY SAYS CHINA HAS MISLED U.S. ON COVID

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS IT’S BECOMING MORE EVIDENT THAT CHINA HAS MISLED THE UNITED STATES ABOUT THE ORIGINS OF COVID:

WUHAN1 OC…….OUT OF THE LABORATORY (2X) :19

GRASSLEY SAYS AS THE INVESTIGATION INTO COVID AND CHINA CONTINUES, U.S. INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES ARE SEEING THE EVIDENCE MOUNT THAT IT CAME OUT OF A LAB:

WUHAN2 OC……WUHAN LABORATORY. :22

GRASSLEY SAYS EVERYONE IN AMERICA WHO HAS BEEN AFFECTED BY COVID DESERVES TO KNOW THE ANSWER TO WHERE AND HOW IT ORIGINATED:

WUHAN3 OC…..BEEN USED FOR. :14

LAST WEEK, THE DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THAT THEY BELIEVE THE VIRUS WAS CAUSED BY A LAB LEAK IN WUHAN CHINA.

FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF MEDICAL ADVISOR, DR. ANTHONY FAUCI SAYS THAT HE HAS SEEN SIGNIFICANT EVIDENCE SUGGESTING THE VIRUS TRANSFERRED FROM ANIMALS TO HUMANS.