ALDIS APPOINTED IOWA EDUCATION DIRECTOR

A NATIVE IOWAN AND FORMER STUDENT OF THE EASTON VALLEY AND CLINTON COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICTS HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TO LEAD THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION.

CHAD ALDIS WILL TAKE OVER AS DIRECTOR BEGINNING MARCH 15TH.

ALDIS HAS BEEN FOCUSED ON EDUCATION REFORM FOR THE LAST 20 YEARS AND SPANS MULTIPLE STATES.

HE WAS MOST RECENTLY VICE PRESIDENT FOR OHIO POLICY AT THE THOMAS B. FORDHAM INSTITUTE WHERE HE LED THE ORGANIZATION’S EFFORTS TO SUCCESSFULLY REFORM OHIO’S HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION REQUIREMENTS, STATE REPORT CARDS AND CHARTER SCHOOL LAWS.