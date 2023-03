WOMEN UNITED AWARDS NEARLY $93,000 IN YOUTH GRANTS

WOMEN UNITED, A BRANCH OF THE UNITED WAY OF SIOUXLAND, DISTRIBUTED OVER $92,000 IN GRANTS TO SEVEN LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS SERVING YOUTH IN OUR COMMUNITY WEDNESDAY.

KRISSY LAMOREUX CHAIRS WOMEN UNITED, WHOSE MEMBERS HANDED OUT A CHECK TO EACH RECIPIENT ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY:

SLEEP IN HEAVENLY PEACE RECEIVED $25,000 TO BUILD 650 BEDS FOR CHILDREN IN NEED, THE SIOUXLAND FOSTER CLOSET ON GENEVA STREET WAS AWARDED $20,000 FOR CLOTHES AND OTHER NECESSITIES FOR CHILDREN THEY SERVE AND THE URBAN NATIVE CENTER WAS GIVEN $16,000 TO PROVIDE LAPTOPS TO NATIVE AMERICAN YOUTH:

BUT IT WAS A RECORD YEAR OF GIVING, WITH THE INDIVIDUAL MEMBERS OF WOMEN UNITED CONTRIBUTING THE $92,924 OF GRANTS THAT WERE DISTRIBUTED:

THE CRITTENTON CENTER, HEARTLAND COUNSELING, CATHOLIC CHARITIES AND THE MERCYONE CHILD ADVOCACY CENTER ALSO RECEIVED GRANTS.