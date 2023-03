THUNE & WARNER INTRODUCE BI-PARTISAN RESTRICT ACT

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE ALONG WITH VIRGINIA SENATOR MARK WARNER, HAVE INTRODUCED A BI-PARTISAN MEASURE CALLED THE RESTRICT ACT, WHICH IS SHORT FOR “RESTRICTING THE EMERGENCE OF SECURITY THREATS THAT RISK INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY”.

THUNE SAYS THE BILL IS AIMED AT FOREIGN TECHNOLOGY THREATS, INCLUDING TIK TOK

THUNE SAYS A MORE COHERENT STRATEGY IS NEEDED BECAUSE THE THREAT FROM CHINA IS RISING:

HE SAYS THE BIPARTISAN LEGISLATION WOULD ESTABLISH A RISK-BASED PROCESS, TAILORED TO THE RAPIDLY CHANGING TECHNOLOGY AND THREAT ENVIRONMENT, BY DIRECTING THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE TO IDENTIFY AND MITIGATE FOREIGN THREATS TO INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES.

Jerry Oster WNAX